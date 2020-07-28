Colts place 2 on COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 20 players have been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, including a pair of Indianapolis Colts, as training camps are opening.

Cornerback Jackson Porter and wide receiver Malik Henry were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, according to the league’s transactions wire. Each player spent time on the Colts’ practice squad last season.

According to NFL protocol, COVID-19 is a short-term reserve list. A player must remain on that list for at least three weeks, and needs medical clearance to return. The league doesn’t reveal whether a player tested positive for the coronavirus or came in close contact with some who had tested positive.

The NFL’s transactions wire that past two days lists 24 players from 14 teams on the COVID-19 list.

The heaviest hit teams were Jacksonville and Minnesota with four players each. Miami is next with three.

