INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have finalized their preseason schedule, although everything remains subject to change.

The team opens the preseason with a pair of games at Lucas Oil Stadium: Aug. 13 against Philadelphia (7 p.m.) and Aug. 24 against Washington (8 p.m.). The final two games are Aug. 29 at Buffalo (4 p.m.) and Sept. 3 at Cincinnati (7 p.m.).