Colts re-sign Xavier Rhodes

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 27: Xavier Rhodes #27 of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception intended for Lawrence Cager #86 of the New York Jets during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A familiar face takes care of one of the Indianapolis Colts’ pressing offseason needs.

Xavier Rhodes, a 16-game starter after signing as a free agent last offseason, is back with a one-year contract worth a maximum of $6.5 million, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. NFL Network was first to report the transaction.

The Colts entered the offseason with several apparent issues: quarterback, left tackle, edge pass rusher, wideout, tight end and cornerback.

They filled their quarterback hole by trading for Carson Wentz, and now have taken care of the corner situation by re-signing Rhodes.

Rhodes was one of general manager Chris Ballard’s better free-agent acquisitions last offseason. He joined the Colts with a one-year, $3 million contract following seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including subpar seasons in his last two years.

For that reasonable investment, Rhodes responded by starting all 16 games for the first time since 2017, and the wild-card playoff loss at Buffalo. He was one of the NFL’s top corners with two interceptions and 12 passes defensed.

Rhodes is the second Colt to re-sign thus far. Running back Marlon Mack agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract.