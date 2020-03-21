Colts release Brian Hoyer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ roster shuffling has included the release of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.
The move comes less than a week after the team signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract.
Hoyer, 34, signed a three-year, $12 million contract last September following Andrew Luck’s retirement. He was due a $2 million roster bonus Sunday. Hoyer counts $2 million in deal money against the salary cap, but the Colts save $3 million.
Hoyer appeared in four games last season with one start against Miami and extended playing time at Pittsburgh. Pressed into the starting lineup against the Dolphins when Jacoby Brissett was out with a knee injury, he 18 of 39 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Colts fell to the then-one-win Dolphins 16-12.
Earlier Saturday, the Colts released cornerback Pierre Desir.