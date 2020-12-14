Colts ride big plays to big win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Running back Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs for a 62-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – There are plays, and then there are plays.

Sunday in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders collaborated on 127 plays, not counting your normal assortment of special teams offerings, but all plays were not equal.

Not by a long shot.

In their latest big game, the Colts used big plays to return home with their latest big victory.

That reality wasn’t lost on coach Frank Reich as he quickly rehashed the 44-27 win over the Raiders in his mind during his post-game conference call.

“Complete, dominant,’’ he said. “Kenny’s play as huge, obviously the pick-6 by Khari, Jonathan’s big day, T.Y. another big day, Philip was unreal, the offensive line played great, Q gets his first snaps in the NFL at left tackle when Castonzo was out for a little bit.

“That was fun.’’

Keep in mind, Reich reeled that off without taking a breath. One highlight after another after another.

The Colts find themselves at 9-4 for the first time since 2014 and remain a major player in the AFC’s congested playoff picture. They’re tied with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC South and are the conference’s No. 6 seed.

They’ve put themselves in position to do something special – reach the postseason for the first time since 2018 and just the second time in the six seasons – by focusing on the details, doing the little things, steadfastly following Reich’s one-play-at-a-time/1% better marching orders.

“That’s really our MO . . . part of our DNA,’’ Reich said. “You stay on the details, stay disciplined in the little things and that’s what sets your guys up to make the big plays.

“We saw that today.’’

There were dozens and dozens of those mundane, grind-it-out plays. Philip Rivers led eight drives and four involved at least 10 plays; six consumed at least 63 yards.

But a strong argument can be made that a handful of shock plays – offensively and defensively – swung the momentum and overwhelmed the Raiders. Such as:

Rivers completing 19-of-28 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns to T.Y. Hilton, and seven of his connections chewed up at least 17 yards. That included a 41-yard TD to Hilton, a 28-yard completion to tight end Jack Doyle, a 27-yarder to Zach Pascal, a 23-yarder to Michael Pittman Jr. and a 20-yarder to Jonathan Taylor.

“Philip was on point the whole game,’’ Reich said.

Hilton showcasing his big-play skills for a third straight game. He finished with 86 yards and the two TDs on just five catches and seven targets. His output over the last three: 17 catches, 277 yards, four TDs. He’s healthy for the December push, and it’s showing.

“We needed those plays,’’ he said. “(Rivers) came to me and I made ‘em.’’

A heretofore herky-jerky run game piling up a season-high 212 yards, and explosive plays were the reason. There was Taylor’s career-long 62-yard TD through a massive hole on the right side created by a great double-team block by guard Mark Glowinski and center Ryan Kelly and a strong kick-out block by tackle Braden Smith. And Nyheim Hines’ career-long 31-yard bounce-to-the-left run that set up Taylor’s second TD run.

Taylor added runs of 18, 13, 13 and 15 en route to a 20-carry, 150-yard gashing of the Raiders. Hines also had 13- and 11-yard bursts, the latter coming on a third-and-4 just before halftime that set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s 20-yard field goal as the second quarter ended.

Nickel corner Kenny Moore II putting a subpar start behind him and authoring one of the NFL’s top defensive plays of the season in the second quarter: a wicked, leaping one-handed interception of a Derek Carr pass in the end zone intended for tight end Darren Waller.

Don’t take our word for the degree of difficulty on Moore’s thievery.

“One of the best defensive plays I’ve even seen in my life in person,’’ Carr said.

And this from Reich: “I didn’t know if Odell Beckham Jr. was playing defense for us – right? – with that catch. It was unbelievable. I had to stop for a second there: ‘Did he actually catch that ball?’ It was one of those almost once-in-a-lifetime catches.’’

Moore took an “Aw, shucks’’ approach.

“The ball is up and I told myself to go get it,’’ he said. “Certain instances you want to make a pass breakup, but I told myself to catch it.’’

Khari Willis affixing an exclamation mark to the decisive win with the defense’s fourth pick-6 of the season. A Carr pass went through the hands of running back Jalen Richard and Willis did the rest.

The defense allowing 424 total yards, but bowing up when necessary. It limited the Raiders to a pair of field goals in the second half before Carr’s window-dressing 5-yard TD run with less than 1 minute remaining. Along with the interceptions by Moore and Willis, the defense came up with a forced fumble by Moore. The three takeaways turned into 13 points.

So many plays in the game, but a handful that made a big difference.

Rivers noted the Colts offense is more than capable of sustaining drives, grinding it out when necessary. That was made possible against the Raiders as it converted a season-best 8-of-11 times on third down.

But he added, “sustaining 10-play drives throughout a game and over the long haul, it’s hard and it’s exhausting. You certainly want the ability to do that and there are times when, hey, we need to do that whether our defense needs a blow or you need to kinda wear ‘em out.

“I think we’re built to do that, to be efficient and dink-and-dunk it and grind out the 4-yard runs. But there’s no question what big plays do for you. It’s huge.’’

Rivers marveled at the blocking expertise on Taylor’s 62-yard TD, and Taylor’s ability to run away from the defense. But he also took time to address what led to that breakout run.

You know, the little things.

“It’s because Jack Doyle’s finding a little soft spot on second-and-10 and getting us to third-and-1,’’ Rivers said. “And Jacoby (Brissett) handling the operation with the check-with-me at the line of third-and-1 to get us to a first-and-10 (Jordan Wilkins’ 3-yard run).

“Next thing you know, we’re running outside zone for 60 yards. It’s all those little things that you don’t realize. You just see the big play, but it’s all the little things that add up.’’

Rivers was just getting warmed up.

“T.Y.’s gig conversion to start the third quarter on second-and-11 to get us a first down,’’ he said. “Then we had another big conversion to T.Y. to get us another first down and then Nyheim breaks off the big run (31 yards).

“It all works together. Every play matters, but there’s no question the big plays are huge.’’