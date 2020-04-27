Colts’ run game features two ‘feature backs’ with Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Running back Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cut to the chase, and Jonathan Taylor didn’t address an area of immediate need.

The Indianapolis Colts were coming off a disappointing 2019 season – that’s the only way to access a 7-9 finish after a 5-2 start – but they were able to lean on a robust running game throughout. They rushed for 2,130 yards, the ninth-highest output in franchise history and No. 7 in the NFL, behind an emerging Marlon Mack. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick piled up a career-best 1,091 yards, the most by a Colt since Edgerrin James in 2005.

And let’s remind everyone Mack just turned 24 in March. Twenty-four.

Yet as the second round of the NFL Draft unfolded, Chris Ballard and his personnel staff had their eyes trained on, that’s right, a running back.

By their estimation, Jonathan Taylor was something special.

“A unique talent,’’ Chris Ballard said. “Anytime a unique talent starts to fall a little bit, at that point we’re like, ‘Man, we need to go get the player.’’’

Owner Jim Irsay heard the gushing talk of Taylor, who put up crazy numbers – 6,174 yards, 50 touchdowns – in just three years at Wisconsin. He finally weighed in on the discussion as the draft hit the 36th slot, then the 37th. The Colts were sitting on the 44th rung, and concerned another team – perhaps Jacksonville at 42 – coveted Taylor as well.

“Mr. Irsay said, ‘Chris, y’all been talking about this guy, how much you love him. Y’all need to go get him,’’’ Ballard said. “At that point, we became aggressive and worked out a deal with Cleveland.’’

The Colts moved up to 41, took Taylor and never gave it a second thought.

“There is nothing worse on draft day than all of a sudden you say, ‘This guy is really going to make us better and help our football team,’ and then he goes the pick in front of you,’’’ Ballard said.

So, now what?

In the blink of an eye, the Colts find themselves with not one, but two feature back-type players.

They also ignited speculation regarding Mack’s long-term future with the team. Despite his attractive age and still-developing game, he’s heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He was hoping to sign an extension during the offseason, but Irsay shot that down prior to the NFL Scouting Combine in late February.

Ballard hadn’t discussed the addition of Taylor with Mack on Saturday, but mentioned that Reich had reached out to him.

“Frank texted Marlon,’’ Ballard said. “Look, we just added another good back. Marlon is a special kid, man. He’s a special teammate. He knows that Taylor is going to make us better and he is going to make Marlon better.

“It’s just (from Mack), ‘Let’s go, man. Let’s go win.’’’

The easy part was adding that “unique’’ talent to an already full backfield. Nyheim Hines is heading into his third season as the offense’s Swiss Army Knife while Jordan Wilkins, is going into his third year as a backup. It’s Wilkins’ workload that figures to be most impacted by Taylor’s arrival.

But how do Reich and coordinator Nick Sirianni divvy up the carries?

On the surface, that’s a nice problem to have. But at the same time, backs generally believe they get better the more carries they get. It takes time to get into a groove.

“With Jonathan into the mix, I really envision that it’ll be Jonathan and Marlon really being that one-two punch,’’ Reich said. “When you look at good teams over the years, it’s a long season. It’s a grind and when you run the ball as much as we run it, it’s really good to be able to change that up.

“I think their styles will really complement each other very well. Marlon has that great vision. He can run that outside zone well, he can surge, surge, surge and then he can accelerate in the hole.’’

Over the last two seasons, Mack has averaged 4.7 and 4.4 yards per attempt. He had nine rushes of at least 20 yards in 2019, and seven in ’18.

“Then you have a guy like Jonathan,’’ Reich said. “He has the size and speed to be able to have good envision, and when he hits it . . .’’

Ballard mentioned one of the prime objectives heading into the draft was adding “explosive” players on offense. That was done with wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and Taylor.

“Jonathan is an explosive player,’’ Reich said. “That size and 4.3 speed . . . we want to turn those 10-yard gains into 50 and 60-yards gains. Now both he and Marlon can add that element to our offense.’’

Even so, Mack and Taylor will have to adjust slightly different roles moving forward. They’re going to have to co-exist.

In his 14 games last season – he missed two starts with a broken right hand – Mack handled 247 of the team’s 408 rushing attempts (60.5 percent) and accounted for 1,091 of its 1,873 rushing yards (58.2 percent).

In those 14 games, no other Colt had more than 13 carries, and that occurred in week 11 against Jacksonville when Mack suffered the broken hand in the third quarter. Jonathan Williams picked up the slack with 13 carries and 116 yards. Hines and Wilkins each had nine carries in a game once when Mack was in the lineup.

Taylor, meanwhile, was the prototypical “bellcow’’ at Wisconsin. He shouldered 926 carries in three seasons: 299, 307 and 320 last year before entering the draft a year early. No other Badger had more than 96 carries in any of Taylor’s seasons.

Such a heavy workload in such a short stretch doesn’t concern the Colts.

“When Bill Polian was here, he used to always say the great backs, they get tackled, they don’t get hit,’’ said Kevin Rogers, the Colts’ director of pro personnel who was involved in evaluating Taylor. “I think that’s the case with Jonathan. You very rarely saw him take a hit just because he’s so nifty. He can avoid contact as he’s going down.

“Coupled with that (is) the fact that he’s a genetic freak. He’s got outstanding lean mass.’’

In his 41 games at Wisconsin, Taylor averaged 22.6 carries and 150.6 yards. He had at least 25 carries 21 times, and rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 games and breached the 200-yard mark 12 times. He accounted for 51.1 percent of the Badgers’ rushing attempts and 62.1 percent of their yards.

Taylor’s eyes lit up on a Zoom conference call when the discussion turned to running behind All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and the Colts’ offensive line.

“I’ve played against Quenton Nelson,’’ he said. “We’ve seen him from the sidelines so we know what kind of beast that he is and I think one of the biggest things is understanding he’s a monster, he’s a baller.

“It’s just going to be an awesome feeling knowing that you have guys up front that take pride in beating the man in front of them.’’

The Colts’ offensive mantra – just Run the Damn Ball, a gift from Nelson – was mentioned.

“It’s kind of like a seamless transition,’’ Taylor said. “Coming from the University of Wisconsin where we want to focus on taking pride and dominating the line of scrimmage up front, it’s the same thing with the Indianapolis Colts. I feel like I’m seamlessly transitioning from one culture to the next, but it’s the exact same culture.’’

Taylor admitted being selected by the Colts wasn’t “obvious.’’

“That was definitely a move where probably a lot of people were kind of trying to figure out why they made that move,’’ he said. “The biggest thing is that I’m excited, especially that they traded up.

“So you know that they’re really excited and feel like you can be a special player in the organization.’’

And sharing the backfield with Mack?

“I think that I’m just as effective with however many carries that I get,’’ Taylor said. “All you need is an opportunity, and that’s exactly what the Indianapolis Colts gave me.’’

