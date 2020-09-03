Colts sign center Kelly to extension

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 17: Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the ball after an Indianapolis Colts touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have signed center Ryan Kelly to a contract extension.

Kelly earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl last season as he anchored a Colts’ offensive line that helped the team rush for 133.1 yards per game (7th most in NFL) and allow 32 sacks (9th fewest).

The team didn’t release contract details, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s a four-year, $50 million extension that makes him the highest-paid center in the league and keeps him in Indy for the next five years.

The Colts picked Kelly with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.