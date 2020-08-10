Colts sign DT Taylor Stallworth

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Taylor Stallworth #76 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts reinforced an already strong position by signing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

The 6-2, 305-pound Stallworth appeared in 18 games the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, all in a reserve role. He collected 16 tackles, 1 sack, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

Last season, Stallworth split time between the Saints’ active roster and practice squad. New Orleans signed the South Carolina product as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

The defensive line is arguably the Colts’ deepest position with Justin Houston, DeForest Buckner, Denico Autry, Grover Stewart, Sheldon Day, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu and rookie Robert Windsor.

