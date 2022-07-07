INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of Colts – both decorated offensive linemen – remain in consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Chris Hinton and George Kunz made the cut to 25 Seniors semifinalists which was determined by the Hall of Fame’s 12-person Seniors Committee. Each semifinalist last played no later than the 1996 season.

Hinton’s career stretched 13 seasons and involved four teams: Baltimore, which made him the 4th overall pick in the 1983 draft, Indy, Atlanta and Minnesota. He appeared in 177 games and was named first-team All-Pro in 1993 with the Falcons and earned seven Pro Bowl selections.

Hinton remains one of the most decorated offensive linemen in the Colts’ Indy era. He was named to the Pro Bowl at left tackle five consecutive years (1985-89) before being included in a 1990 trade with Atlanta that allowed the Colts to draft quarterback Jeff George.

Kunz, meanwhile, entered the NFL as the 2nd overall pick in the draft by Atlanta. The Notre Dame standout spent his final four seasons with the Baltimore Colts. Kunz matched Hinton’s accolades: seven Pro Bowls, one first-team All-Pro nod.

The 25 Senior semifinalists: Hinton, Kunz, Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Grandishar, Lester Hayes, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy “White Shoes’’ Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharp, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.

Klecko played for the Colts in 1988 and Morgan in ’90.

Clayton is a product of Cathedral H.S.

Also, 29 semifinalists were determined by the Coach/Contributor Committee: Bud Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko’’ Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmell, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The next stage will pare the Seniors and Coach/Contributors semifinalists to 12.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three candidates for final consideration for the Class of 2023. Expansion of the Seniors pool for election has been approved for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet Aug. 23 to select one candidate for final consideration.

