Colts turn up intensity at camp

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts returns a punt for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts broke out the pads at training camp this week, and a physical couple of practices have followed.

“It’s a little bit chippy,” smiles running back Nyheim Hines.

After the offseason we’ve had, it’s no surprise.

“This is our first time really practicing with no OTAs with the world-wide pandemic going on,” Hines points out.

As a small running back, listed at 5-9, 196 pounds, you might think Hines would shy away from the extra contact. You would be wrong.

“With me personally, I’ve always been a little bit chirpy, a little bit chippy, but it’s probably just the mentality I have,” he explains. “I’ve always had to kind of be an underdog just being the smallest guy on the field. I always have to bring a little extra because if I don’t – I have to stand up for myself out there. That’s just how it is being 5’9” and not 200 pounds. I’ve always known that I could be a target for people to try to mess with me or things like that.”

Hines thinks his mentality matches up with the rest of the team.

“We’re all very feisty,” he says. “There’s a lot of guys on our team who are just super excited to play football. That’s just what we are. We’re just dogs. I think with us doing that with each other, we always have each other’s back. We’re all brothers in this locker room. We have our problems on the field, but it’s never going to the locker room and transcended upon that. We’re all brothers and even with your best family and your best friends, you have disagreements but we all laugh about it and shake hands about it and we keep moving on and working.”