Colts veteran Jack Doyle excited for new additions to roster for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cathedral product Jack Doyle is joined by a few more of Indiana’s own on the Colts’ roster this year, including fellow Irish grad Kendall Coleman.

“He’s been working with Robert (Mathis),” says Doyle. “I know he’s in good hands working with Robert cause Robert’s the man. Great to have another Indy guy. Sheldon Day joined us. He’s a Warren Central guy. I’ve gotten to know him through the years working out together, so I’m excited about that as well.”

The offseason addition that impacts Doyle the most though is of course new quarterback Philip Rivers, who has a productive history in the NFL throwing to tight ends.

“I love hearing him talk during the meetings,” explains Doyle, “and the way he talks ball is really cool. I see it the same way he does I guess. I don’t know. Feel a little connection there already.”

Linking up down field with Rivers is only half of Doyle’s job. The other half is paving the way in the run game. And remember: The Colts just drafted Jonathan Taylor in the second round to pair with 1,000 yard rusher Marlon Mack for 2020.

“I’m always ready to block; I love blocking,” smiles Doyle. “Turning those runs into big runs is just extra effort from everyone.”

“We did a pretty good job last year on explosive runs,” adds head coach Frank Reich, “but how many more are we gonna have? What does that mean for the offense? How do we use that to set things up?

“Those are all things that we get real excited about.”

With Doyle’s two Pro Bowl nods over the past three years, Colts fans should be just as excited to see him on the field with the Horseshoe again.