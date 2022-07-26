WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts’ training camp is back, and fans can start enjoying all the festivities starting Wednesday.

The Colts are looking at this training camp as a reunion between the team and fans. COVID restrictions will no longer keep players from signing autographs and meeting fans after practice.

”Even if we didn’t have COVID, it’s like a reunion to get back together, to get back to football,” said Steven Campbell, the Colts vice president of communications.

For the first time since 2019, there will be no COVID restrictions at Colts camp. In 2021, fans were not allowed to interact with players after practice.

”The chance to get autographs and the chance to shake hands and give a fist bump to various players, and we haven’t been able to do that the last two years because of COVID,” Campbell.

Those autograph sessions are back, along with Colts City.

”That’s fun for all ages, a lot of inflatables, interactive displays, we have a little traveling museum that’s there,” said Campbell.

Before you head off to Colts training camp, there are a few things you should know.

Tickets are free, but you do have to go to the Colts’ website to download them. Parking, on the other hand, is not free. It costs $5, and you can pay for it on the Colts’ website, as well.

As for paying for anything inside camp, Colts camp is completely cashless, so make sure to bring your debit or credit card.

Also keep in mind the NFL’s clear bag policy. The same policy that applies to Colts games applies to training camp.

”You’re allowed to bring in a clear bag with your belongings, but no outside food and beverage are allowed,” said Campbell.

As you drive to camp, the city of Westfield has a reminder: there is construction on 191st Street. For anyone not already familiar with the detour, there are signs posted to show alternate routes.

”We’ll make it very easy to get in and out,” said Chris Profitt, the Westfield director of communication.

Profitt said they love having Colts camp in town and have been preparing for it for months. Profitt said they also see camp as a great way to show off the city.

”It’s important for us to make sure people take the time to come into the city, to look at Westfield,” he said. “We’re the fastest-growing city in Indiana last year, and with that we have restaurants, we have parks and trail systems, and there really is a lot to do.”

As you plan the perfect day at Colts training camp, keep in mind there are plenty of options.

”We have 16 open practices, so there are plenty of opportunities for fans to come up here and view a practice,” Campbell said.

A few upcoming theme days to keep an eye on are the first Kids Day on Thursday, and then Back Together Saturday this weekend. There will be a flyover, the Colts cheerleaders will perform and practice will be held that evening.