Colts will host Seahawks in week 1

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs to the outside during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will open the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against Seattle on Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.

It’s the first time the Colts will kick-off the season at home since they hosted Cincinnati in week one of 2018.

The rest of this year’s schedule will be released Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m.

This is the first year of the new 17 regular season and three preseason games schedule. The Colts will host nine regular season games and one preseason game. The 17th game will be against reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

The Seahawks are one of six playoff teams from last year the Colts will meet.