17-point lead evaporates as Colts lose in Pittsburgh 28-24

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 27:

PITTSBURGH — The Indianapolis Colts let a 17-point second half lead slip away in a brutal 28-24 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The first half belonged to the Colts, who found the endzone three times despite playing without starting offensive tackles Anthony Castonzo and Braden Smith. Pittsburgh’s only score of the half came in the second quarter when a Philip Rivers fumble set the Steelers’ offense up at the Colts’ 3 yard line. James Conner punched it in shortly after.

But the second half was a completely different story.

Rodrigo Blankenship’s 28-yard field goal with over 9 minutes left in the third quarter would be Indianapolis’ only points of the second half.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ offense found a rhythm on their way to ripping off a touchdown on three straight drives.

The Colts had a chance to retake the lead with a little over 2 minutes left in the game but turned the ball over on downs in Pittsburgh territory.

