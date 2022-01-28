2 Colts’ defensive assistants following Matt Eberflus to Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS – The restructuring of the Indianapolis Colts’ defense continues.

One day after coordinator Matt Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears, the team saw linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe join him. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the moves.

It’s uncertain which positions Borgonzi and Rowe will assume with the Bears, although one might be slated to serve as Eberflus’ coordinator.

Those departures follow the team’s decision not to retain defensive line coach Brian Baker.

Owner Jim Irsay promised “major changes’’ in the aftermath of his team’s colossal collapse over the final two weeks of the regular season, and that will be the case on defense. That unit ranked 16th overall, tied-9th in fewest points allowed and 2nd with 33 takeaways, but failed to hold fourth-quarter leads on several occasions.

Borgonzi was the Colts’ linebackers coach the last four seasons and oversaw the emergence of Darius Leonard as one of the NFL’s premier ‘backers. Leonard has been selected first-team All-Pro three times and was a second-team choice once as well as being a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Last season was Rowe’s first as a Colts assistant.

