2 round NFL mock draft: Who falls to the Colts?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The NFL Draft is a little over two weeks away, and for those of us who are sports starved thanks to the coronavirus, it can’t come soon enough.

The draft always brings the unexpected, but with the event going “fully virtual’’ this year to abide by social distancing guidelines, we are truly entering the unknown.

Nevertheless, the goal remains the same as teams sort through hundreds of prospects to identify the select few who can ultimately bring them a championship.

In this two-round, tradeless mock draft, I attempt to predict who each team will select by weighing team needs and past history against the best player available.

1 – Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow – QB – LSU

NFL Comparison – Matt Ryan

No surprises here. The Bengals take Burrow, a quarterback with excellent accuracy, poise and pocket awareness, to be the face of their franchise.

Other Considerations – Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Chase Young (EDGE), Justin Herbert (QB)

2 – Washington Redskins: Chase Young – EDGE – Ohio State

NFL Comparison – Myles Garrett

While the temptation to select Tua and move on from Dwayne Haskins is strong, defensive-minded head coach Ron Rivera won’t be able to pass up an opportunity to add a rare pass-rush talent like Young.

Other Considerations – Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Jeffrey Okudah (CB), Isaiah Simmons (LB)

3 – Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah – CB – Ohio State

NFL Comparison – Jalen Ramsey

I dare you to find a hole in Okudah’s game. Detroit amplified their needs in the secondary when they traded away Darius Slay, and cornerback prospects don’t get any better than Okudah.

Other Considerations – Isaiah Simmons (LB), Derrick Brown (DT), Jedrick Wills (OT)

4 – New York Giants: Jedrick Wills – OT – Alabama

NFL Comparison – Ronnie Stanley

After spending top-six picks on a quarterback and running back in consecutive drafts, general manager Dave Gettleman would be wise to invest in his investments. Wills is a technician in pass protection and comes pro-ready.

Other Considerations – Isaiah Simmons (LB), Mekhi Becton (OT), Tristan Wirfs (OT)

5 – Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Alabama

NFL Comparison – Drew Brees

Without trades, Miami can stay at five and still land their man. Tua is a master distributor who gets the ball out quickly and accurately with impeccable anticipation.

Other Considerations – Justin Herbert (QB), Mekhi Becton (OT), Isaiah Simmons (LB)

6 – Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert – QB – Oregon

NFL Comparison – Josh Allen

Philip Rivers’ departure signals the beginning of a new chapter in Chargers football. Herbert is the most physically gifted quarterback in this draft and has time to develop his skills while veteran Tyrod Taylor starts in 2020.

Other Considerations – Mekhi Becton (OT), Tristan Wirfs (OT), Isaiah Simmons (LB)

7 – Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons – LB – Clemson

NFL Comparison – None

Carolina is in need of a new defensive centerpiece after the surprise retirement of linebacker Luke Kuechly. Simmons is the pinnacle of versatility and can make plays as a linebacker, safety, nickel and edge rusher.

Other Considerations – Derrick Brown (DT), Tristan Wirfs (OT), Javon Kinlaw (DT)

8 – Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs – OT – Iowa

NFL Comparison – Lane Johnson

So far this offseason, Arizona has traded for receiver DeAndre Hopkins and resigned left tackle D.J. Humphries. The effort to help quarterback Kyler Murray continues as the Cardinals draft Wirfs to man the right side.

Other Considerations – Mekhi Becton (OT), Andrew Thomas (OT), Derrick Brown (DT)

9 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown – DT – Auburn

NFL Comparison – Ndamukong Suh

What was once a promising unit has quickly been torn down as Jacksonville rebuilds yet again. Brown is a bully on the inside and will immediately improve the Jaguars’ run defense.

Other Considerations – Mekhi Becton (OT), Jerry Jeudy (WR), Andrew Thomas (OT)

10 – Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton – OT – Louisville

NFL Comparison – Trent Brown

The Browns’ 2019 hype train was quickly derailed by their inability to protect Baker Mayfield. Though raw, Becton’s rare combination of size and athleticism gives him one of the highest ceilings in this draft.

Other Considerations – Andrew Thomas (OT), Javon Kinlaw (DT), K’Lavon Chaisson (EDGE)

11 – New York Jets: Andrew Thomas – OT – Georgia

NFL Comparison – Andrew Whitworth

The Jets have done little to help quarterback Sam Darnold after making him the third overall pick in 2018. Thomas is a day-one starter at left tackle who will allow Darnold more time to throw and create lanes for Le’Veon Bell.

Other Considerations – Jerry Jeudy (WR), CeeDee Lamb (WR), K’Lavon Chaisson (EDGE)

12 – Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy – WR – Alabama

NFL Comparison – Odell Beckham Jr.

Head coach Jon Gruden is still searching for his number one receiver after the Antonio Brown experiment failed. Jeudy is an advanced route runner with top-end quickness and solid hands.

Other Considerations – Henry Ruggs III (WR), CeeDee Lamb (WR), Javon Kinlaw (DT)

13 – San Francisco 49ers: CeeDee Lamb – WR – Oklahoma

NFL Comparison – Anquan Boldin

With the pick they received from trading DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis, the 49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo another playmaker. Lamb excels at bringing down 50/50 balls and is a hellraiser after the catch.

Other Considerations – Henry Ruggs III (WR), Javon Kinlaw (DT), C.J. Henderson (CB)

14 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jones – OT – Houston

NFL Comparison – Andre Dillard

If Tom Brady is going to bring Tampa Bay a championship at age 43, TB better protect TB. Jones’ stock has been rising since the Senior Bowl thanks to his physical traits and improved technique.

Other Considerations – Austin Jackson (OT), Javon Kinlaw (DT), C.J. Henderson (CB)

15 – Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III – WR – Alabama

NFL Comparison – Tyreek Hill

With the top tackles off the board, pairing Drew Lock’s strong arm with Ruggs’ 4.27 speed is a no-brainer. Ruggs is the perfect compliment to the big-bodied Courtland Sutton and will open things up underneath for Melvin Gordon and company.

Other Considerations – C.J. Henderson (CB), Javon Kinlaw (DT), Austin Jackson (OT)

16 – Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson – CB – Florida

NFL Comparison – Marshon Lattimore

In a cap saving move, the Falcons released veteran Desmond Trufant, compounding their need at cornerback. Henderson is an elite athlete who gives receivers fits with his length, twitch and speed.

Other Considerations – Javon Kinlaw (DT), K’Lavon Chaisson (EDGE), Jeff Gladney (CB)

17 – Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw – DT – South Carolina

NFL Comparison – Chris Jones

With most of their funds allocated to the offense, Dallas will have to build up their defense through the draft. Kinlaw is an exciting defensive tackle prospect with the length, quickness and power to dominate.

Other Considerations – K’Lavon Chaisson (EDGE), Xavior McKinney (S), Jeff Gladney (CB)

18 – Miami Dolphins: K’Lavon Chaisson – EDGE – LSU

NFL Comparison – Josh Allen

Miami has been busy in free agency, but a premier pass-rusher remains a need. Chaisson is still putting it all together, but his explosive athleticism and ability to bend the edge will get him drafted high.

Other Considerations – Austin Jackson (OT), Xavior McKinney (S), Yetur Gross-Matos (EDGE)

19 – Las Vegas Raiders: Kenneth Murray – LB – Oklahoma

NFL Comparison – Kwon Alexander

The Raiders continue to add talent and leadership to their young defense. Murray is a three-down linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed and top-notch character.

Other Considerations – Patrick Queen (LB), Jeff Gladney (CB), Zach Baun (LB)

20 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeff Gladney – CB – TCU

NFL Comparison – Chris Harris Jr.

Jacksonville needs reinforcements at cornerback after trading away Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. Gladney is a fiesty corner who is always in good position thanks to his quickness and anticipation.

Other Considerations – Jaylon Johnson (CB), Austin Jackson (OT), Justin Jefferson (WR)

21 – Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson – WR – LSU

NFL Comparison – Keenan Allen

By the season’s end, Philadelphia was plucking bodies off the street for Carson Wentz to throw to. Jefferson’s polished route running and contested catch ability will allow him to make an immediate impact.

Other Considerations – Patrick Queen (LB), Tee Higgins (WR), Xavier McKinney (S)

22 – Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa – DE – Iowa

NFL Comparison – Trey Flowers

The Vikings have a lot to replace on defense, including mainstay Everson Griffen. Epenesa is a technically skilled pass-rusher whose size and strength will compliment Danielle Hunter’s speed.

Other Considerations – Jaylon Johnson (CB), A.J. Terrell (CB), Yetur Gross-Matos (EDGE)

23 – New England Patriots: Jordan Love – QB– Utah State

NFL Comparison – Patrick Mahomes

Calm down. I’m not saying Love is the next Mahomes, but his size, mobility and arm strength are comparable. With no trades, Love falls to New England, who is looking to move on after the Tom Brady divorce.

Other Considerations – Yetur Gross-Matos (EDGE), Xavier McKinney (S), Marlon Davidson (DL)

24 – New Orleans Saints: Jaylon Johnson – CB – Utah

NFL Comparison – Xavier Rhodes

With Drew Brees returning, the Saints gear up for another Super Bowl run by adding talent to their secondary. Johnson is an ascending prospect with an enticing combination of size and athleticism.

Other Considerations – A.J. Terrell (CB), Patrick Queen (LB), Xavier McKinney (S)

25 – Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell – CB – Clemson

NFL Comparison – Sean Smith

The loss of starting corners Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes leaves Minnesota with holes in the secondary. Terrell fills one of those holes with above average athleticism and the length to deflect 50/50 balls.

Other Considerations – Cesar Ruiz (IOL), Kristian Fulton (CB), Trevon Diggs (CB)

26 – Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson – OT – USC

NFL Comparison – Duane Brown

After drafting a quarterback and pass-rusher, the Dolphins continue to address premiere positions in the first round. Jackson has the physical gifts to develop into the franchise tackle Miami needs to protect Tua.

Other Considerations – Xavier McKinney (S), Antoine Winfield Jr. (S), D’Andre Swift (RB)

27 – Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos – EDGE – Penn State

NFL Comparison – Brian Burns

Jadaveon Clowney remains a free agent and 2019 first round pick L.J. Collier’s rookie season was not promising. Gross-Matos has the length and athleticism to develop into a double-digit sack artist.

Other Considerations – Ross Blacklock (DT), Cesar Ruiz (IOL), Isaiah Wilson (OT)

28 – Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen – LB – LSU

NFL Comparison – Darius Leonard

The Ravens have yet to fill the crater linebacker C.J. Mosley left when he signed elsewhere last offseason. Queen is an elite athlete with the skillset to impact all three downs.

Other Considerations – Cesar Ruiz (IOL), Zack Baun (LB), Marlon Davidson (DL)

29 – Tennessee Titans: Zack Baun – LB – Wisconsin

NFL Comparison – Kyle Van Noy

It’s easy to envision head coach Mike Vrabel falling in love with Bauns’ game. Though slightly undersized, Baun is an explosive athlete who can rush off the edge, play the run and hold up in coverage.

Other Considerations – Marlon Davidson (DL), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Isaiah Wilson (OT)

30 – Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins – WR – Clemson

NFL Comparison – Kenny Golladay

Outside of Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers didn’t have much to work with in 2019. Higgins is a jump-ball weapon with excellent size, body control and hands.

Other Considerations – Denzel Mims (WR), Isaiah Wilson (OT), Kristian Fulton (CB)

31 – San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney – S – Alabama

NFL Comparison – Antoine Bethea

If they don’t trade this pick for additional draft capital, San Fransisco can sit and take what falls to them. McKinney is an intelligent, versatile defender who can play deep, in the box and cover the slot.

Other Considerations – Cesar Ruiz (IOL), Kristian Fulton (CB), Ross Blacklock (DT)

32 – Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton – CB – LSU

NFL Comparison – Casey Hayward

I challenge you to find a weaker group of cornerbacks than what the Chiefs currently have. Fulton battled through injury in 2019, but is a smart, competitive defender with the tools to be a solid starter.

Other Considerations – D’Andre Swift (RB), Cesar Ruiz (IOL), Trevon Diggs (CB)

33 – Cincinnati Bengals: Cesar Ruiz – C – Michigan

34 – Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Mims – WR – Baylor

35 – Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock – DT – TCU

36 – New York Giants: Terrell Lewis – EDGE – Alabama

37 – Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Taylor – RB – Wisconsin

38 – Carolina Panthers: Antoine Winfield Jr. – S – Minnesota

39 – Miami Dolphins: D’Andre Swift – RB – Georgia

40 – Houston Texans: Brandon Aiyuk – WR – Arizona

41 – Cleveland Browns: Marlon Davidson – DL – Auburn

42 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet – TE – Notre Dame

43 – Chicago Bears: Lucas Niang – OT – TCU

44 – Indianapolis Colts: Trevon Diggs – CB – Alabama

45 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire – RB – LSU

46 – Denver Broncos: Noah Igbinoghene – CB – Auburn

47 – Atlanta Falcons: Justin Madubuike – DT – Texas A&M

48 – New York Jets: Jalen Reagor – WR – TCU

49 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Hurts – QB – Oklahoma

50 – Chicago Bears: K.J. Hamler – WR – Penn State

51 – Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit – S – LSU

52 – Los Angeles Rams: Loyd Cushenberry – C – LSU

53 – Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Dugger – S – Lenoir-Rhyne

54 – Buffalo Bills: Cam Akers – RB – Florida State

55 – Baltimore Ravens: John Simpson – OG – Clemson

56 – Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Wilson – OT – Georgia

57 – Houston Texans: Julian Okwara – EDGE – Notre Dame

58 – Minnesota Vikings: Michael Pittman Jr. – WR – USC

59 – Seattle Seahawks: Laviska Shenault – WR – Colorado

60 – Baltimore Ravens: Joshua Uche – EDGE – Michigan

61 – Tennessee Titans: Raekwon Davis – DT – Alabama

62 – Green Bay Packers: Adam Trautman – TE – Dayton

63 – Kansas City Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins – RB – Ohio State

64 – Seattle Seahawks: Cameron Dantzler – CB – Mississippi State