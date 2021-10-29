3.7 million followers and counting: Inside Blue’s reign on TikTok as most popular NFL mascot

We all like to have a good time and get “likes” on social media, but none of our accounts compare to Colts mascot Blue’s TikTok.

He currently has 3.7 million followers, more than any other NFL mascot OR team.

“He started late 2019 with some content and just kind of experimenting, trying it out,” said Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of marketing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Many of those video include an unsuspecting victim…and a pie to the face.

“I think it was about February of 2020 that he posted a pie in the face video just around the office with co-workers, and it got 90 plus million views,” recalled Pemberton.

Since then, Blue’s TikTok has exploded. Along with his 3.7 million followers, his videos have garnered more than 41 million likes.

“And that’s when we really started to see the growth and the excitement and thought, you know what? I think there’s something here where we can leverage Blue’s personality and create really fun, exciting and unique content that can appeal to a wide variety of folks,” said Pemberton.

He’s even included some familiar FOX59 faces in his videos like Britt Baker, Angela Ganote, Lindy Thackston, and Jim O’Brien, as well as Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt from Indy Now.