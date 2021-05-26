Adam Vinatieri announces retirement

Adam Vinatieri # waves to the crowd after winning the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The long-anticipated end to Adam Vinatieri’s historic career has arrived.

The all-time scoring leader for the NFL and Indianapolis Colts confirmed Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show he is retiring.

“Let me put it this way,’’ Vinatieri said. “Today’s Wednesday. By Friday if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first.’’

The official announcement ends any lingering speculation.

Vinatieri, 48, last kicked in 2019, his 10th season with the Colts and 24th in the NFL. He walks away as the league’s career scoring leader in the regular season (2,673 points) and playoffs (238).

Vinatieri appeared in five Super Bowls and has four championship rings: three with the New England Patriots and one with the Colts (2006).

This story will be updated.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.