INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson is back, but it’s anyone’s guess the status of his offensive line when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While Richardson worked his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol – he was a full participant all week – Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was unable to gain medical clearance after practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He won’t play Sunday.

Complicating matters for the offensive line: left tackle Bernhard Raimann is in the league’s protocol after reporting symptoms following a practice. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice, Friday.

Also, right tackle Braden Smith had a brace/wrap on his right wrist and did not practice.

Richardson’s return, though, represents a major boost.

“Last week was a little rough for me,’’ he said of being on the sideline for the Colts’ 22-19 overtime win at Baltimore. “I couldn’t go out there.”

“I’m excited to be back, throwing with the guys.’’

Determining an offensive line combination will require a lot of internal discussion. The Rams’ defense revolves around tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’re working through it right now as a staff obviously,’’ Shane Steichen said.

With Kelly out, Wesley French will make his second career start at center.

Either rookie Blake Freeland or Arlington Hambright probably will step in for Raimann at left tackle.

Freeland, a fourth-round draft pick in April, worked at both tackle spots during the preseason but has yet to step on the field with the offense in three games. He’s taken eight special teams’ snaps in two games.

Hambright started one of nine games with the Chicago Bears in 2020, at guard.

Freeland and Hambright likely would start if Smith is unable to play.

