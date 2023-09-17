INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out from returning in the Colts vs Texans game.

The rookie entered the concussion protocol during the first half against the Houston Texans. Richardson briefly entered the blue injury tent before being escorted to the locker room where medical personnel ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Richardson scored 2 rushing touchdowns (18yds, 15yds) in the first-quarter. He was 6 of 10 passing for 56 yards.

The Colts 4th overall selection in this year’s draft left the game in the final moments of the 31-21 loss to the Jaguars last week with a bruised knee.