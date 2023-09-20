INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, the Indianapolis Colts began their preparation for Sunday’s road test against the Baltimore Ravens without two key offensive components.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly are in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

“But they’re both progressing,’’ coach Shane Steichen said.

While all players react differently to concussions, each player must work his way through the league’s extensive five-step protocol. Frequently, that includes not practicing on Wednesday.

If there are no setbacks, players often practice on a limited basis Thursday and, perhaps, in full on Friday. Ultimately, players must be cleared by his team’s medical staff and an independent neurologist before returning to the playing field.

It’s likely the Colts won’t know the availability of Richardson and Kelly for the Ravens game until Saturday.

Until Richardson’s status is known, veteran Gardner Minshew II will direct the starting offense.

Richardson could start even if he isn’t cleared until Saturday.

“We’ll see,’’ Steichen said. “I’m going to rely on the doctors for that stuff.’’

He and Richardson have talked this week.

“Yeah, he’s in a good spot,’’ Steichen said. “I’ll keep those conversations private, but he’s in a good spot.’’