INDIANAPOLIS – On more than one occasion during his State of the Colts address Thursday, Chris Ballard used a word that’s dear to the heart of every roster builder.

Flexibility.

As Ballard and his personnel staff determine which of their own free agents need to be re-signed (several, starting with Michael Pittman Jr.), whether anyone under contract merits an extension (Zaire Franklin comes to mind) and how active to be on the free-agent market (let’s see how that market actually looks March 13), they’ll have – wait for it – flexibility.

“I think we’ll have more flexibility right now than we’ve had the last few years,’’ Ballard said Thursday. “A little bit of that is we’re not paying a quarterback big money anymore.

“We’ll always be prudent, but we’ll be as aggressive as we need to be in free agency.’’

So much of every team’s salary cap health is determined by its quarterback(s).

Find and retain a top-level one, and he’s generally at the top of the list, although even mega-contracts are routinely massaged to lessen the immediate cap obligation. The 2024 salary cap is projected at $242 million.

Consider a few of the more onerous cap hits next season before any adjustments: Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson ($63 million), Dallas’ Dak Prescott ($59.5 million), Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes ($57 million), the Rams’ Matthew Stafford ($49.5 million), Buffalo’s Josh Allen ($47 million), Detroit’s Jared Goff ($31.9 million), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson ($32.4 million) and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow ($29 million).

Now, consider the cost of having Anthony Richardson and his four-year, $33.99 million contract as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. His first four cap hits: $6 million, $7.7 million, $9.3 million, $10.8 million.

If he’s everything the Colts hope and need him to be, they’ll dole out whatever the market demands for franchise quarterbacks when the time comes. We might be asking: How high is up?

But that’s for future discussion.

Today, it’s all about being in position to maximize the presence of an ultra-talented 21-year old quarterback on the roster.

“It opens the world up a little bit more financially,’’ Ballard said, “which is a good thing here going forward.’’

That hasn’t been the case.

To get to Richardson, the post-Andrew Luck Colts bounced from Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan. That came at a steep price and too often, they didn’t get the expected bang for Jim Irsay’s bucks and even had to deal with lingering dead money from failed investments.

The quarterback budget for 2023 was more than reasonable, in large part because of Richardson’s addition. The room accounted for roughly $11 million in cap obligations: Richardson ($6.2), Gardner Minshew II ($3.5 million) and Sam Ehlinger ($972,676), according to overthecap.com.

But the Colts also had to account for $18 million for Ryan, who was one-and-done.

In 2022, Ryan carried an $18.7 million cap hit while in ‘21 Carson Wentz, another one-and-done failure, checked in at $21.3 million.

The Colts actually got what they paid for in ’20 with Philip Rivers ($25 million). But their quarterback budget that season actually was closer to $56 million because of Brissett ($21.4 million) and dead money from Luck ($6.4 million) and Brian Hoyer ($2.95 million).

Also, it can’t be stressed enough the cap space is malleable. Teams are adept at making contracts fit under the cap, even when there’s little or no room.

According to Spotrac.com, the Colts have roughly $72 million in cap space as they head into 2024. That’s fifth-most in the league.

Ballard’s first priority in strengthening a roster that overachieved at 9-8 and came without a play or two in the season-ending loss to Houston of winning the AFC South is retaining several of his pending free agents.

Pittman tops a list that includes cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

“I would like to have them all back,’’ Ballard said, “but it doesn’t work that way. It’s just the nature of what we do.’’

Pittman demands the most attention because he’ll command the heaviest financial investment. A long-term contract could be in the $22-25 million/per year range. The one-year franchise tag is approximately $21.7 million.

“The market is what the market is,’’ Ballard said. “You have to have gas in your car and if it’s $4 a gallon, it’s $4 a gallon. It is what it is. There are ways to build your team and if that’s one of the ways you need to do it, then you need to do it. You have to have good players at every level.

“It is what it is in terms of the market. It’s kind of like the quarterback. When you have one, the price tag is up towards $45-50 million now. The market is what the market is.’’

The Colts have been selective and judicious when looking to add veteran free-agent talent.

“It’s the fit of the player into the locker room and then whenever you’re paying that player, that he can earn and is worth the amount of money you’re paying him,’’ Ballard said. “So, it’s a fine line.’’

Ballard was asked if Shane Steichen’s success as a first-year coach might influence his approach to building the roster. That was a reference to possibly being more active in free agency.

“Of course,’’ he said. “If a golden nugget sits in our face, of course we’re going to do it. We both agree that the fronts are important and how to build it. Those will always be priorities for both of us.

“But in terms of free agency, I think we agree. We’re not going to be reckless. We’re going to be smart. If an opportunity presents itself to get a difference-maker, we’ll do it.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.