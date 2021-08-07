Banogu, Strachan showing potential at camp

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 17: Ben Banogu #52 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the opening day of training camp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on August 17, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. – While two of the franchise’s all-time greats are being honored in Canton, the current Colts continue to hit the practice fields at Grand Park.

Frank Reich and his staff are hard at work preparing for preseason game number one next weekend.



One of the top performers so far this training camp is third-year defensive end Ben Banogu.



After a summer working with Deforest Buckner, he’s showcased his speed off the edge.

“It was just he was more of a leader on the mental side just keeping myself upbeat every day and making sure that I was on my p’s and q’s,” Banogu said. “For me, he asked me to be accountable to him. Just helping each other to get better every day.”

On the offensive side of the ball, rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan has flashed in workouts.

The Colts drafted him in the seventh round as a developmental prospect. The native of the Bahamas via DII Charleston has turned some heads in Westfield.

“Well I know it’s a higher level,” said Strachan. “I just basically wanted to come out here and show how well I’m able to compete and do my job. Coach talks about it all the time, just coming out and just doing your job each play, so that’s the role I’m willing to play.”

Veteran receivers like Zach Pascal are trying to get on the same page as second-year quarterback Jacob Eason.



Some time at Grand Park will certainly help, but Pascal points out his job ultimately is the same.

“I feel like for me it’s just continuing to control what I can control and that’s getting open for him,” Pascal said. “If I get open for him, that makes it more comfortable for him. Eason throws a great ball. He’s not a bad quarterback. We’ve just got to continue to grow and continue to get better at what we do. If there’s any way that I can make it comfortable for him, that’s what I have to do.”

The Colts made a series of roster moves on Friday morning. The team activated offensive tackle Julien Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the reserve COVID-19 list.

They placed wide receiver J.J. Nelson on the injured reserve list and waived safety Rolan Milligan and quarterback Jalen Morton.