INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will have one of their starting offensive linemen back for Sunday’s meeting with Jacksonville, but another has been ruled out.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann is back, right tackle Braden Smith is out.

Raimann has no injury designation after missing the previous two games with a concussion. That’s an indication he passed the final phase of the NFL’s concussion protocol: clearance by the team’s medical staff along with an independent neurologist. He was a full practice participant all week.

However, Shane Steichen ruled Smith out after he sustained a hip injury in Thursday’s practice. He was unable to offer details on the severity of Smith’s injury.

“We’re just going through that process,” he said. “I’ll keep you posted.”

Center Ryan Kelly (ankle/foot) and defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart did not practice Friday, but all are expected to play Sunday. Kelly is listed questionable.

“He just had a little foot but he should be ready to go,” Steichen said.

Defensive end Kwity Paye also apparently worked his way through the league’s concussion protocol. Like Raimann, he has no injury designation after missing last Sunday’s game with Tennessee.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox is questionable with a concussion. He still was in league protocol Friday.

If Raimann returns as expected, rookie Blake Freeland will replace Smith at right tackle. He filled in at left tackle when Raimann was out.

“I think Tony (Sparano Jr.) did a really good job with him in training camp and the offseason going back and forth,” Steichen said. “So, a lot of confidence in him on either side.”

Richardson update

The Colts still are evaluating how best to handle Anthony Richardson.

The rookie quarterback was placed on the injured reserve list this week after suffering a grade 3 sprain to his right shoulder against the Titans. Richardson must miss at least four games, but his absence could be longer.

Surgery hasn’t been ruled out, which would most certainly force him to miss the remainder of the season.

“Obviously we want to do the best thing for him,” Steichen said. “Still relying on the doctors and we’ll make that decision in a little bit.”

You can follow Mike Chappell on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @mchappell51.