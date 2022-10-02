INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host the two-time defending division champion Titans this afternoon.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sideline with “Blue Zone” to preview the critical AFC South showdown.

IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson and veteran team beat reporter Mike Chappell will join the show with their keys to snapping a three-game losing streak to Tennessee.

Dave Griffiths explains the Colts’ new partnership with Marvel Entertainment for the three home divisional games this year and the special souvenirs fans can pick up at the game today.

Plus, Hagan will have another edition of his “Upon Further Review” segment. This week he asks players what they eat before the game.

“Blue Zone” airs today at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Then turn to our broadcast partners at FOX59 for the Colts-Titans game at 1:00 p.m.