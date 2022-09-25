INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host Patrick Mahomes and perennial AFC contender Kansas City this afternoon in this year’s home opener.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live at Lucas Oil Stadium with this week’s “Blue Zone” to preview the matchup. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson will join them on the field with his keys to victory.

CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson will be working the game today for the network with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and talks with Alexa Ross about how the Colts can stop the Chiefs’ high-powered offensive attack.

Widlic looks at the new fan amenities at the stadium for this season and longtime Colts’ beat reporter Mike Chappell gives his take on what the Colts need to do to secure their first win.

Plus, Hagan will wrap up the show with his weekly “Upon Further Review” segment. He’ll ask players what the best tailgate food is in honor of today’s home opener.

“Blue Zone” airs at 11:30 a.m. before the “NFL Today” on CBS4. The Colts-Chiefs game kicks off right after at 1:00 p.m.