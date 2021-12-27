Braden Smith among 5 Colts added to COVID-19 list Monday

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) battles against Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to add to their COVID-19 list.

The team placed right tackle Braden Smith, cornerback T.J. Carrie, running back Marlon Mack, safety Jahleel Addae and linebacker Malik Jefferson on the virus list.

Any of those players who are unvaccinated and tested positive will at least miss Sunday’s meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. A vaccinated player could return.

Monday’s news is the latest to deplete the Colts’ roster for COVID-19 reasons.

Prior to Saturday night’s 22-16 win at Arizona, linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal were placed on the virus list. On the days leading up the game, left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were added to the COVID-19 list.

“It can be any minute for anybody,’’ coach Frank Reich said after the Arizona game. “It’s a virus, so it is what it is at this point in the season.

“We’ll be ready for whatever we have to do. We’ll hope for the best, but every team’s going through it. Every team has the same thing. That’s why nobody was making a big deal about it.

“Just look around the league. It’s going all over the place. We’re just going to have to deal with whatever hand we’re dealt and still find ways to win games.’’

