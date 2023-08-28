Bud Light Kicks Off 2023 NFL Season with New Limited Edition Colts Packaging! Photo by: Bud Light

INDIANAPOLIS — Bud Light is set to toast the 2023 NFL season at your next tailgate.

Bud Light is once again releasing its limited-edition team cans and packaging for teams across the league that makes it ‘Easy to Sunday,’ including for the Indianapolis Colts fans.

Colts fans aged 21 and over can cheer for their favorite team this season with the new limited-edition team packaging. The package will include a player silhouette. The packs are available now to purchase at participating retailers in Indianapolis.

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NFL.

The Colts will open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.