Carson Wentz a full-go at Colts’ practice, but Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes out

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz’s availability for the season opener no longer is the main health issue for the Indianapolis Colts.

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice Wednesday, which is the first heavy day of preparation for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rhodes is dealing with a calf injury.

“We’ve got to take that day-by-day,’’ coach Frank Reich said prior to Wednesday’s practice.

Nelson, meanwhile, is being bothered by a back injury.

“Just has an occasional back flare-up,’’ Reich said. “We just want to try to get ahead of it and get him back on track.’’

Nelson, he added, still has a chance to play against the Seahawks.

Nelson already was in rehab mode after undergoing Aug. 3 to address a broken bone in his right foot. He also missed practice last week after being placed on the COVID-19 list as a close-contact cast.

Along with being a three-time, first-team All-Pro, Nelson has been durable. He has started all 51 games, including the playoffs, since being selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

As for Wentz, Wednesday marked the first time he’s been involved in a full-team setting since the second day of training camp. While recovering from Aug. 2 foot surgery, he went through limited sessions at the end of training camp and missed last week after being placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.

Wednesday was different.

“Early alarm clock today when I woke up,’’ Wentz said. “It officially registered in my mind it’s game week and it’s go time,

“It officially really feels like it kicks off game week when you come in and you’re full go against Seattle. You’ve got the game plan and you’ve got a lot of things going on. Super busy day.’’

Fisher update

Left tackle Eric Fisher was added to the active roster Monday, and limited in Wednesday’s practice.

His status for Sunday won’t be determined until later in the week. Fisher spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after tearing an Achilles tendon in late January.

Prior to Wednesday’s limited participation, Fisher was put through a workout Tuesday.

“That went well,’’ Reich said. “I look at him and I think, ‘Man, he looks like he’s ready to go.’ But he hasn’t done anything in 10 days. We’re going to measure that out over the next couple of days.’’

Fisher’s comeback was interrupted last week following a positive test that landed him on the COVID-19 list.

Reich admitted the team will take into account Fisher hasn’t stepped on the field since suffering the Achilles injury in Kansas City’s AFC Championship game win over Buffalo Jan. 24, but the risk of Fisher re-injuring the Achilles won’t be a factor.

“You also take into account that once this kind of injury is healed, it’s healed,’’ he said. “If we’re not worried about that, then you’ve just got to say, ‘Is he a football player?’

“What I want to be guilty of and what we’ve talked about is, ‘Hey, let’s push him. We can pull him back, but let’s try to get him ready right now. Try to get him ready to play this week.’ Maybe that’s not realistic, but let’s try. Then we can always pull back.’’

If Fisher isn’t ready for the opener, Julién Davenport is expected to start at left tackle.

Captains named

In a vote by the players, five captains for the season were selected.

Offense: Wentz, Nelson and T.Y. Hilton.

Defense: DeForest Bucker and Darius Leonard.

Special teams: Zaire Franklin.