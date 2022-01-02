Carson Wentz cleared for Colts meeting with Raiders

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will have their starting quarterback available for a key game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz has been cleared to play, coach Frank Reich confirmed to NFL Network.

Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and activated Saturday. He still had to gain medical clearance prior to the game.

The 9-6 Colts clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

