INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Anniversary! Or is it Happy Anniversary?

It all depends on where you stand regarding the Feb. 18, 2021, trade with Philadelphia that delivered Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback room.

What was viewed not that long ago as a promising marriage is on the rocks. After 12 months.

Nothing has been decided, but the only folks who matter – that would be owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich – are considering every option to address their most influential and ever-fluid position.

A divorce is likely after March 16, the start of the new league year, and before March 19, when another chunk of Wentz’ contract becomes guaranteed.

It’s possible Ballard is able to find a quarterback-needy team and limit the damage from one trade that didn’t work out with another that mitigates the investment. That could at least bring a mid-round draft pick and ease or erase Indy’s obligation toward the $28.3 million Wentz is due in 2022.

There are a slew of possible trade partners, and it only takes one to believe it can fix whatever is deemed wrong with Wentz.

Failing that, cutting their starting QB seems inevitable.

And again, that would be the latest example of What a difference a year makes.

A quick refresher on what was said after the Colts added the 29-year old Wentz, who was the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 draft:

Irsay: “All indications are he is ready to continue a special type of career. I think with Carson we have a chance for someone who can really be special. He’s got immense talents. We don’t feel like the league has seen what he can totally do because we think it’s special.’’

Ballard: “When you go back through the 2017 season when he was playing at an MVP level, there’s a lot to get excited about. And then reuniting him with Frank, who has shown and proven that any time he gets his hands on a quarterback he already has a relationship with there’s a good chance it’s going to be a good marriage and we’re going to have success.’’

Reich: “We’re excited about the fresh start with Carson and what he can bring to this team.’’

Before anyone makes the knee-jerk reaction that acquiring Wentz represents the worst trade in the Colts’ Indy era – by the way, we’re not in that camp – let’s review a few of the more high-profile deals. Some worked. Some didn’t.

2021 CARSON WENTZ

The deal: The Eagles received a 2021 third-round pick (84th overall) and a 2022 first-rounder (16th).

The result: Reich seems destined to have a fifth different starting QB in his five seasons. It will speak volumes if/when the Colts jettison Wentz after one season and without an attractive Plan B at the position.

2020 DEFOREST BUCKNER

The deal: The Colts sent their 2020 first-round pick – 13th overall – to San Francisco for a 26-year old 3-technique defensive tackle who had been selected second-team All-Pro in ’19 and named to the Pro Bowl in ’19. Buckner’s arrival in Indy was accompanied by a four-year, $84 million extension.

The result: A clear win for Indy. Buckner has led the defense in sacks in each of his two seasons, was first-team All-Pro in ’20 and a Pro Bowl selection last season.

2018 TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS

The deal: Ballard sent the 3rd overall pick in the ’18 draft to the Jets for their first (6th overall) and two second-rounders in ’18 (37th and 49th) and a ’19 second-rounder (34th).

The result: After a subsequent trade with the Eagles, the Colts came away with Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, Rock Ya-Sin, Kemoko Turay and Jordan Wilkins. That’s a monster return for parting ways with the 3rd overall pick.

2013 TRENT RICHARDSON

The deal: General manager Ryan Grigson sent his 2014 first-round pick (26th) to Cleveland for a 23-year old running back to pair with Andrew Luck, his 24-year old QB. The deal was roundly embraced.

The result: It just didn’t work out; let’s leave it at that. And let’s offer context. Richardson had more rushing yards (1,055) and rushing TDs (11) in 17 games with the Browns than he did in 29 games with the Colts (977 and six). His single-game high was 79 yards, and he rushed for fewer than 55 yards in 23 of 29 appearances. And to think his first carry for Indy was a 1-yard TD in week 3 at San Francisco that kick-started a 27-7 manhandling of the 49ers.

1999 MARSHALL FAULK

The deal: The Colts sent their leading rusher – for five straight seasons – and Peyton Manning’s “security blanket’’ to the St. Louis Rams for second- and fifth-round picks.

The result: Faulk wanted a contract extension, team president Bill Polian wouldn’t be forced into doing one and he cleared the deck for Edgerrin James to be selected with the 4th overall pick in the ’99 draft. With the two picks from the Rams, the Colts added a pair of solid players: linebacker Mike Peterson and defensive tackle Brad Scioli. You know how things turned out for Faulk (Hall of Fame Class of 2011).

1990 JEFF GEORGE

The deal: To pry the 1st overall pick in the draft from Atlanta so they could acquire the hometown QB, the Colts sent the Falcons a fifth-round pick in the ’90 draft, their 1991 first-rounder (13th overall), five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Chris Hinton and promising second-year wideout Andre Rison. Indy also received a 1990 fourth-round pick.

The result: Again, a promising marriage didn’t pan out. The team did George no favors by parting with his top-tier left tackle and an explosive weapon in the passing game, and pass protection always was an issue. He was sacked 146 times in 49 games, including a league-high and franchise-record 56 in ’91. But the Warren Central H.S. product was culpable as well. The Colts were 14-35 with George under center and he compiled a 72.0 passer rating in those 39 starts.

The result, Part II: In one of those complete-the-circle instances, the Colts traded George to Atlanta in March 1994. Indy recouped a nice bounty: first- and third-round picks in the ’94 draft and a first-rounder in ’96. After more wheelin’ and dealin’ with Rams and 49ers, the George 2.0 deal would involve two future Hall of Famers – Marvin Harrison, selected by the Colts with that ’96 first-round pick (19th overall), and Bryant Young, taken by San Francisco with Atlanta’s original ’94 first-rounder (7th overall) – and Trev Alberts, taken 5th overall by Indy. Confused?

1988 FREDD YOUNG

The deal: This one’s easily forgotten. The Colts packaged their 1989 and ’90 first-round picks for Young. The prevailing joke is it took one first-rounder for each “D’’ in Young’s first name.

The result: Swing and a miss. Young was just 27 and a four-time Pro Bowl, twice as a linebacker and twice on special teams. In Indy, Young was just another guy, albeit one with an arthritic hip. He started 38 of 41 games and contributed 290 tackles, but offered little impact with two interceptions, 2 sacks and one forced fumble.

1987 ERIC DICKERSON

The deal: It remains one of the biggest in NFL history and involved the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. Boiled down to its essence, the Colts sent unsigned first-round draft pick Cornelius Bennett to the Bills and acquired a disgruntled Dickerson from the Rams. Indy’s package to L.A.: first- and second-round picks in 1988, a first- and two second-round picks in 1989, and running backs Owen Gill and Greg Bell.

The result: It ended with suspensions and another of those messy divorces via a trade with the Oakland Raiders after a tumultuous 1991 season that netted the Colts fourth- and eighth-round draft picks. As unpleasant as it was at the end, we’ve always supported the team’s decision to invest so much in a transcendent running back (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1999) with obvious issues. At the time, the Colts needed a national identity. Dickerson gave it to them.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.