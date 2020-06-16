Colts’ 2020 draft class under contract after Julian Blackmon signing

TEMPE, AZ – NOVEMBER 03: Defensive back Julian Blackmon #23 of the Utah Utes is unable to make a catch over wide receiver Frank Darby #84 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the college football game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Check, check, check, check, check, check, check, check and check.

All nine of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 draft picks are now under contract after the team signed third round pick Julian Blackmon on Tuesday.

The signing comes one day after Indianapolis signed their first pick in the draft, second round receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Under the NFL’s rookie wage scale, Blackmon is set to make $4,628,848 over four years, with a $926,436 signing bonus.

The Colts traded back in round 3 from pick 75 to 85 before taking the safety from Utah.

“We were worried he (wouldn’t) be there in the fourth,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said after the pick.

Blackmon suffered a torn ACL in the Pac-12 championship game December 6. He’s still rehabbing.

“We know he won’t be ready probably until late August, early September, which means he might not even really help us until October,’’ Ballard said. “But he is a rangy, fast, athletic safety that can play corner and he can play in the nickel. He has a lot of value in our defense.’’

Before the injury, Blackman was enjoying a terrific 2019 season in which he was named second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 for accumulating 60 tackles, four for a loss, four interceptions, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and 2018 playing cornerback before transitioning to safety this past season.

