Colts’ 2021 season: what you need to know before you head to Lucas Oil

The Indianapolis Colts offense huddles up before a play in the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released plans for welcoming fans to Lucas Oil Stadium for home games during the 2021 season. The new season will feature the first full capacity game at the stadium since December 2019.

The Colts will welcome fans back on Sunday, Aug. 15 for a preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

“We were one of the few teams in the league to host fans last year, but it wasn’t the same without the entire Colts family with us,” said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer. “That’s why we’re so excited to welcome back Colts fans this fall as we go on this journey toward a Super Bowl championship.”

“We’re still very mindful of the health and safety situation across our community and country, so we will continue to consult with city officials and continue to take steps to protect the health of our fans, players and staff,” Ward added. “But we also look forward to returning to a more normal gameday with many enhancements, amenities and activities that will keep our fan experience as one of the best in all of sports.”

Here’s more information on what fans can expect at Lucas Oil:

Health & Safety

Full capacity. After consulting with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department, the Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium were cleared to return to full capacity for the 2021 season.

Masks. Consistent with local, NFL and CDC guidelines, masks or face coverings in the stadium are recommended but not required.

Show Up 100%. Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.

Security screenings. Security screenings at stadium entrances will be conducted in a manner that minimizes person-to-person contact.

Stadium roof/window. The stadium is equipped with hospital-grade air filters and provides 24/7 air circulation. The total air supply and outdoor air ventilation are set for each event based on the specific event requirements and outdoor weather conditions. As such, the stadium roof and window will be open when weather and other operational conditions permit. Fans should stay tuned to Colts social media the morning of each game to find out if the roof will be open or closed.

Stadium disinfection & cleaning. Stadium staff will routinely disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans, and other areas on a 24/7 basis.

Hand sanitizer stations. Fans and staff will have access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on gamedays.

Staff training & protocols. Front-line stadium staff and vendors working game days will complete enhanced training on CDC guidelines, PPE and other COVID-19 practices and protocols and will abide by all stadium health and safety policies.

Player/coach interactions. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches at any time.

On-field activity. Per NFL health and safety protocols, fans who participate in on-field festivities must be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination.

Pre-Game

Touchdown Town returns! American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns in 2021 as the best pre-game party in town. This free experience includes drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experience, Colts partner activations and much more.

Tailgating. Tailgating on stadium property may return to normal after being restricted during the 2020 season.

Fan Experience

100% mobile ticketing. To create a more safe and efficient entry, all tickets will be mobile for the 2021 season and can be easily accessed and managed via the Colts Mobile App.

Cashless transactions. All Colts home games will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay services, will be accepted at concessions and the Colts Pro Shop. Cash-to-card machines will be available on street level and terrace level.

Colts pro shop. The main Colts Pro Shop location is being remodeled to better serve fans, including an enhanced custom area and more streamlined checkout. In addition, two mobile shop locations are being converted to walk-in stores near sections 121 and 137. These projects are scheduled to be completed for the Colts regular season home opener on Sept 12 vs. Seattle.

Concessions. Most food services throughout the stadium will return to normal operations. All concession and catering staff will be trained on CDC guidelines and are required to follow enhanced handwashing procedures and maintain cleaning and sanitization protocols for food and beverage contact surfaces.

Enhanced food & beverage offerings. There will be several enhancements to the food and beverage offerings at the stadium, including the new official pizza of the Colts, Hot Box, as well as several new programs in the Faegre Drinker Club and West Club lounges including an expanded wine menu, craft beer bar, samplings from local restaurants, live music and more. More will be announced on Sept. 1.

Aluminum draft beer cups. Draft beer will now be served in reusable/recyclable aluminum cups instead of disposable plastic cups.

Kids meals & gameday. An enhanced Kids Meal that includes a commemorative kids cup as well as a Colts branded arm sleeve. A free Colts activity book will be available for kids at all guest services locations throughout the stadium.

Gameday themes & celebrations. The team will return many of the NFL’s longstanding themes, such as Salute to Service, Intercept Cancer and Inspire Change, as well as special celebrations around Hall of Fame Inductions, the Colts Ring of Honor and the new throwback uniforms.

Lucas Oil Plaza. One of the most iconic spaces in the stadium – Lucas Oil Plaza – has been refreshed and updated, including the addition of a race car photo experience.

Allegiant Terrace Level. Throughout the season, Allegiant and the Colts are partnering to develop a new “Hall of Fans” on the Terrace level, honoring some of the team’s most passionate fans. The new addition will be unveiled in 2022.

New Gameday Technology (With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband)

Stadium WiFi. 4G LTE service has been enhanced throughout the stadium and Verizon customers with WiFi turned on will automatically connect to its new WiFi 6 network in stadium.

5G Ultra Wideband (5X more coverage compared to 2019). Fans can experience Verizon’s unparalleled 5G Ultra Wideband network experience in and around Lucas Oil Stadium, where they can upload videos of top plays, touchdown dances and selfies in Colts gear faster than ever with super-low latency and massive bandwidth. This includes inside the bowl itself, meaning no more spinning wheels when trying to look up stats or even post to social media during or after a big play.

Verizon 5G Multi-View. Verizon is offering fans a unique and immersive in-stadium-only experience with Verizon 5G Multi-View, available on the Colts mobile app. Never miss a moment or a play as fans can see the action happening live from up to seven different camera angles all at once. Fans can also project AR overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players in near real-time.

More information can be found at Colts.com/gameday or on the Colts mobile app.