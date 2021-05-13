Colts add kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pat O’Donnell #19 holds as Eddy Pineiro #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a 40 yard field goal in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have added competition for Rodrigo Blankenship.

The team signed veteran placekicker Eddy Pinerio to a one-year contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the deal.

Pineiro, 25, was the Chicago Bears’ kicker in 2019 before missing last season with a groin injury suffered in training camp. He converted 23-of-28 field goal attempts with a long of 53 and 27-of-29 PATs.

Pineiro represents offseason/training camp competition for Blankenship.

After making the roster as an undrafted rookie last year, Blankenship enjoyed a productive first season. He set a Colts’ rookie record with 139 points, which was fifth in the NFL. Blankenship also set a team rookie record with 37 attempts.

Blankenship knocked down 32-of-37 attempts (86.5%), but also bounced four of his five misses either off the uprights or the crossbar. One of his misses was a 30-yarder off the left upright in the opening loss at Jacksonville.

Then in the 27-24 first-round playoff loss at Buffalo, Blankenship ricocheted a 33-yard attempt off the uprights in the third quarter.

