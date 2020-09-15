Colts add kicker Matt Gay to practice squad

Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on September 02, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts apparently aren’t taking any chances.

Two days after rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship banged a 30-yard field goal off the left upright in the opening loss at Jacksonville, the team added Matt Gay to the practice squad.

Gay, 26, brings experience. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season who endured a lukewarm rookie season. Gay converted 27-of-35 field goals (77.1%) and 43-of-48 PATs (89.6%). His 124 points ranked 5th in the league.

The Bucs waived Gay earlier this month and went with veteran Ryan Succop.

Blankenship, an undrafted rookie, beat out incumbent Chase McLaughlin during training camp. His NFL debut against the Jaguars included converting 38- and 25-yard field goals and two PATs, but he also hit the left upright with a 30-yarder.

The team showed unusual patience last season when veteran Adam Vinatieri battled a knee injury that led to the worst season of his decorated career. He would miss a career-high 14 kicks, including six PATs.

