Colts add OT Eric Fisher to active roster

INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Fisher has taken the latest step on his return from a torn Achilles.

The veteran left tackle has been added to the active roster from the NFL’s COVID-19 list. That means the Indianapolis Colts anticipate Fisher being ready within the next few weeks. Had the team been concerned it would be longer, it would have placed him on the injured reserve list, which means missing at least three games.

Fisher could go through a full practice Wednesday, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be available for Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. That seemed a long shot when the Colts signed him to a free-agent contract in April, but a possibility in the last few weeks.

When Fisher was placed on the COVID-19 list Aug. 26 following a positive test, coach Frank Reich considered it a setback on his return. After his positive test, Fisher had to be quarantined.

“It’s a stinking shame because man, I really think he was tracking,’’ Reich said. “I think he’s doing really well. I think this is a little bump in the road for him, not for his recovery but just as far as timetable.

“But you never know. We’re going to keep every option open, but just logically speaking, you have to say this is a little bit of a bump in the road as far as timing. But he’s at a good spot physically as far as his Achilles is concerned.’’

Fisher, 30, spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) while continuing his rehab from a torn Achilles suffered in late January. He frequently was seen working out with the team’s training staff.

In Fisher’s absence, Julién Davenport earned the starting left tackle spot.

Kelly still undecided

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly said Monday he’s still undecided whether to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

He missed practice last week after being placed on the COVID-19 list as a close-contact case. Only unvaccinated players go on the list as a close contact.

“My wife and I have been talking about it a lot,’’ he said. “It’s still in the air for us right now. Obviously it’s something that we’ve always talked about since day 1.’’

Kelly’s comments mirrored those of linebacker Darius Leonard last week. He also is unvaccinated.

“I think that’s a personal decision of mine,’’ he said. “I’m just a down-South guy. I want to see more. I want to learn more. I want to get more educated about it. I’ve just got to think about it.

“I don’t want to rush into it. I’ve got to see everything. I’m listening to all the vaccinated guys here. I’m not pro-vax or anti-vax. I’ve got to learn. When you don’t know a lot about something, you’ve got to educate yourself more about it and you’ve got to figure out what it is and you’ve got to make a decision from there.’’

Moore ailing?

Cornerback Kenny Moore II appeared to suffer some type of injury early in Monday’s practice, but was able to return to practice.

Coach Frank Reich said he didn’t believe it was anything significant.

