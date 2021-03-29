Colts add OT Julie’n Davenport

DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 25: Julie’n Davenport #70 of the Miami Dolphins lines up during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 25, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continued to address depth at one of their core positions.

The team has signed offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport to a one-year contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Davenport is the second offensive tackle signed this offseason. Previously, Sam Tevi was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Davenport, 26, has started 28 of 51 games since being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Houston Texans. He started nine of 24 games the last two seasons with Miami. However, Davenport’s playing time greatly decreased in 2020. He was on the field for just 52 offensive snaps (5%) while appearing in 16 games with one start.

The team also backup center Joey Hunt.

The addition of Davenport and Tevi reinforces depth at tackle, but isn’t likely to impact the Colts’ objective in the April draft. They still probably will look for a starting left tackle in the first or second round.

Left tackle has been an area of major concern since Anthony Castonzo retired in January.

But bolstering the overall depth at the position also has been a goal. Two of last season’s backups remain unsigned: Le’Raven Clark, who’s in rehab mode after suffering an Achilles injury, and Chaz Green.

Last season, that depth was put to the test.

Injuries forced the Colts to start four different left tackles: Castonzo, Clark, Will Holden and Jared Veldheer. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson also took a handful of snaps at the position.

There also were three starting right tackles: Braden Smith, Clark and Green.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.