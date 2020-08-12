Colts add T.Y. Hilton to active roster after mild hamstring injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton is good to go.

Slowed by a mild hamstring injury as training camp opened earlier this month, the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran wideout has been moved from the non-football injury list to the active roster. That enables him to participate in all on-field activities.

The Colts also waived wideout Malik Henry, who had been on the COVID-19 list.

Hilton’s injury situation caused an initial stir because of his recent past. He has missed only 10 games in his eight-year career, but eight of those games have come in the last two seasons. He missed six games last year, the final four with a torn calf muscle.

The four-time Pro Bowler dismissed the criticism.

“Whenever you see me, I’m pretty much on the field no matter what it is, no matter what the circumstances,” he said earlier this week. “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

He also was on point when he insisted his inactivity would be brief.

“It’s not going to be a problem,” he said. “I’m feeling good. Feeling better, feel like myself. Probably have got a couple more days, another week.

“They are not going to rush me. I should be in the clear pretty soon.”

He’s in the clear now, and that timing couldn’t be better.

On-field work at the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center is ramping up; pads are allowed for the first time Monday.

That’s when Hilton and quarterback Philip Rivers can begin to seriously work on their pitch-and-catch chemistry.