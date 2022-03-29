INDIANAPOLIS – Next up: Tarik Glenn.

Owner Jim Irsay announced the Indianapolis Colts’ long-time standout left tackle is the next addition to the team’s Ring of Honor. Details of the induction ceremony will be finalized when the league releases the 2022 schedule.

“We’re really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor,’’ Irsay said Tuesday from the NFL owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. “So deserving.

“I talked with Tarik and he’s so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That’s great news because he’s a special guy.’’

The Colts selected Glenn with the 19th overall pick in the 1997 draft, and he quickly settled in as an offensive line cornerstone.

Glenn started all 16 games at right guard after protracted negotiations with his rookie contract forced him to miss virtually all of training camp. Over his next nine seasons, he started 138 of a possible 144 games at left tackle and protected Peyton Manning’s blindside.

Glenn was voted to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2004-06) and was instrumental in the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears after the ’06 season, then abruptly retired during the next offseason.

He’s the latest mainstay from the team’s decorated 2000s to be added to the Ring of Honor, joining Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Jeff Saturday, Tony Dungy and Bill Polian.

Colts Pro Bowlers Jeff Saturday, Marvin Harrison, Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Tarik Glenn pose during Media Day prior to Super Bowl XLI at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Florida on January 30, 2007. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

NFL Combine

Irsay also continued to lobby for Indianapolis to remain host of the NFL Scouting Combine, even though every indication has the event going on a rotational basis moving forward. The city hosted it for a 35th year earlier this month.

Speculation at the owners meetings has the Combine staying in Indy for at least 2023. Indy, Dallas and Los Angeles have submitted bids for next year’s event, and a decision is due next month.

Irsay said he has had “very hard behind-the-scene’’ discussions with commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the Combine in Indy, even if that means as part of a rotational system.

“I don’t think it should be moving,’’ Irsay said. “We didn’t move Detroit and Dallas with Thanksgiving games. We said, ‘Ah, that’s such a tradition. We have to leave it there.’

“We’re a smaller market. The commissioner knows I don’t agree (with moving the Combine). I believe this is inappropriate to be taking it away from Indianapolis. I mean that.

“There are traditions that have been upheld, and this is a tradition that’s been going on for 35 years. For our market, it means a lot. It’s a big deal. Realistically getting another Super Bowl is so, so unlikely, obviously. But the Combine’s been ours. . . . to take it away, particularly with what the city and state committed with the stadium is not right. It’s not right.

“I disagree with it, and I’ve fought for it, but I don’t have complete control over it, but we’re going to continue to fight for it.’’

