INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard isn’t finished reinforcing his roster, and the latest move addressed an area of serious need.

The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement with veteran wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, according to his agents, SportsTrust Advisors. He immediately fills the void of Parris Campbell, who signed with the New York Giants last week.

Terms of McKenzie’s contract were not immediately available.

McKenzie, 27, is the type of player Ballard generally has targeted in free agency. He’s relatively young and provides proven depth at his position, in this case working out of the slot.

The Buffalo Bills released McKenzie last week in a salary-cap related move, and he drew interest on the open market.

In Indy, he immediately steps into the No. 3 role behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. The receivers room also includes Ashton Dulin, who signed a two-year, $9.2 million extension last week, and Mike Strachan.

McKenzie has appeared in 80 games with 26 starts during a career that’s spanned six seasons with Denver, which selected him with a fifth-round pick in 2017, and the Bills.

He’s coming off his most productive season: 42 receptions, 423 yards and four TDs while appearing in 15 games with eight starts in Buffalo.

For his career, the 5-8, 173-pound McKenzie has 141 receptions, 1,345 yards and 11 TDs.

A recap of the Colts’ recent transactions:

Released quarterback Matt Ryan, which created $17.2 million in salary-cap space. He still will count $18 million in dead money.

Traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Dallas for a fifth-round pick (No. 176 overall).

Signed former Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Gardner Minshew II to one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Agreed with former Los Angeles Rams’ placekicker Matt Gay on a four-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $13 million in guarantees.

Agreed with former San Francisco 49ers’ defensive end Samson Ebukam on a three-year, $27 million contract that includes $11 million in guarantees.

Agreed with former Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Taven Bryan on a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

Signed E.J. Speed to a two-year, $9 million extension.

Signed wide receiver Ashton Dulin to a two-year, $9.2 million extension.

Signed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $2.2 million extension.

Signed cornerback Tony Brown to one-year, $1.2 million extension.

Signed offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell to an extension.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the New York Giants.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson signed a two-year, $2.65 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

