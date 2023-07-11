INDIANAPOLIS – From a Salute to Service to a celebration of the team’s 40th anniversary and a game featuring throwback jerseys, the Indianapolis Colts have several special themes for fans to look forward to during the 2023-2024 season.

Aug. 19 vs. Chicago: Preseason Party, Colts 5K (7 p.m., Week 2 preseason)

The Colts will play their only preseason home game on Aug. 19 against the Chicago Bears. The gameday theme will be “Preseason Party” featuring activities at American Family Insurance’s Touchdown Town. The Colts 5K Run/Walk is set for the morning before the game.

The team will hold joint practices against the Bears on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Sept. 10 vs. Jacksonville: 40th Season Celebration (1 p.m., Week 1)

Indy will open the regular season at home on Sept. 10, when the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team will hold its 40th Season Celebration, with members of the inaugural 1984 Indianapolis Colts team coming together with coaches, other Colts alumni and fans.

“Fans can relive behind the scenes moments, tell stories and walk through Colts history as the Colts celebrate this milestone in Indianapolis,” the team said.

Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles: Family Day/Hispanic Heritage Month (1 p.m., Week 4)

Family Day will include a special gameday experience with activities and entertainment for kids. The NFL will also recognize Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting players, coaches and staff. The league is partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.

Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee: Crucial Catch (1 p.m., Week 5)

The Colts and the NFL will continue their annual partnership with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness about cancer and cancer prevention. The league, its teams, players and the NFL Players Association remain committed to “providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.”

Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m., Week 7)

The Colts haven’t yet revealed the theme for this game and said an announcement was forthcoming later in July.

Oct. 29 vs. New Orleans: Halloween, Play 60 (1 p.m., Week 8)

Get into the spooky season with a Halloween-themed gameday against the New Orleans Saints. The league will also feature its NFL Play 60 campaign encouraging kids to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

Nov. 26 vs. Tampa Bay: Salute to Service (1 p.m., Week 12)

From the Colts: “Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation’s service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community and the United States across the world.”

Date & time TBD, vs. Pittsburgh: Throwback Game, Inspire Change (Week 15)

The Colts will celebrate the 1956 throwback game with special ‘50s uniforms. The team will also recognize the NFL’s “Inspire Change” initiative, which has committed $250 million over the next decade toward causes advocating for equality and social justice.

Dec. 31 vs. Las Vegas: Kicking the Stigma, New Year’s Eve (1 p.m., Week 17)

The Colts will highlight their Kicking the Stigma campaign intended to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma surrounding mental health disorders.

Fans can also ring in the New Year and celebrate the holiday season.

Date & time TBD, vs. Houston: Fan Appreciation (Week 18)

The team will close the regular season at home against the Houston Texans. With the season coming to an end, fans can expect “special surprises, giveaways and appreciation for fan support.”