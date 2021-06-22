Colts announce joint practices with Carolina Panthers ahead of preseason matchup

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with head coach Frank Reich during NFL football practice, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that joint practices will be held with the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 Colts Training Camp.

The organization said the practices will happen at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 before the two teams face each other during a preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to a Colts news release, this will be the eighth time the team has participated in joint practices: Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Detroit Lions (2017), Chicago Bears (2015), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999).

The joint practices with Detroit and Chicago were hosted at the Colts’ Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Indianapolis hosted Cleveland (2019) and Baltimore (2018) at Grand Park Sports Campus.

The Colts added that the 2021 season will mark the third year (2018, 2019) in which the team will conduct training camp at Grand Park.

A 10-year partnership was announced in 2017 between the Colts and the city of Westfield which named the 400-acre campus as the official host of the team’s training camp.

The team conducted 2020 training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colts are expected to announce the remainder of the 2021 Training Camp schedule (including practice days and times, themed days and fan activities) next week.