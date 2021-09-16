Colts announce partnership with Caesars Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced a new partnership with Caesars Entertainment Thursday, making Caesars Sportsbook the only official casino partner of the team.

The multi-year agreement marks an expansion of the Colts-Caesars partnerships with Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.

The partnership will prompt these changes at the stadium:

Caesars Sportsbook will get naming rights for the South Gate at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge will open at the former Blue Room at Lucas Oil Stadium, an entertainment space open to fans 21 and older. Live odds will be displayed on LED screens and Caesars ambassadors will be available to help fans download the Caesars Sportsbook App and place bets.

Caesars Sportsbook’s sponsorship of the free-to-play “Pick 6” predictor game on the Colts Mobile App. The Pick 6 Predictor generates a series of six questions about an upcoming game, and fans have the chance to predict the outcome. Correct picks are rewarded with weekly prizes, and all participants are entered into a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars Entertainment resort.

“We’ve been a proud partner with Caesars properties in Indiana for some time now, but this new partnership expands our ability to offer Colts fans a truly unique experience, whether at Lucas Oil Stadium or watching from home on gameday,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer.

Caesars will also bring exclusive offers and promotions to fans through its sports betting app.