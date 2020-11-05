Colts announce staff member tested positive for coronavirus; team will practice as scheduled

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 29, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts said a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors.

The Colts will proceed with their scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. All team meetings will be held virtually away from the practice facility.

“We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors,” the team said in a statement.

This week’s opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, is also dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Eight Ravens players are on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, which is for players who’ve tested positive or been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Colts had a COVID-19 scare last month, when the team said several individuals had tested positive. Later, however, the team said those tests were false positives.