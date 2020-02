CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Anthony Castonzo #74 of the Indianapolis Colts watches the action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Anthony Castonzo is coming back.

The Colts left tackle will return for another season with the team after saying in the offseason that he was considering retirement.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the announcement Tuesday during a media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ballard called Castonzo’s decision a “big relief” and said the team was “in the process of working on it now.”

This is a developing story.