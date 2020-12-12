Colts at Raiders: How we see it

Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the ball after a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 28, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Raiders in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

Broadcast: CBS4

Playoff push

Frank Reich made certain his team understood the urgency of the moment. Prior to last Sunday’s trip to Houston, he drove home the point that now – December – is when playoff aspirations are realized. Or dashed.

“We acknowledged we’re in December, and we determine our own destiny in December,’’ he said. “That’s where you want to be in this league.’’

The previous three months have been about putting yourself in position to do something. The Colts did with an 8-4 record. Now they must mount a strong closing kick.

They head to Vegas as the AFC’s No. 7 seed, but aside from Pittsburgh (11-2) and Kansas City (11-1), everything is fluid in the chase for the other five postseason spots. The Raiders (7-5) are the No. 8 seed but at the very least would leapfrog Indy with a victory. The more distressing ramifications of a Colts’ loss would be losing any head-to-head tiebreaker with the Raiders, Baltimore and Cleveland.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Colts’ chances of making the playoffs heading to Vegas are at 70%. They bounce to 89% with a win, but fall to 47% with a loss. And keep in mind the Colts still have a viable shot at outlasting the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title.

Win Sunday, and so much is possible, even probable. Lose Sunday, and the remainder of December gets much more difficult.

A quick history lesson.

The Colts have reached the playoffs four times since 2012, but just once in the last five seasons. In those four playoff seasons, they were 4-1, 3-1, 4-1, 4-1 in games after the start of December. In the four they fell short: a combined 7-13.

Offensive mix

We’ve given up hope the running attack that was so vibrant last season will reemerge. Yes, there’s time, but after 12 games, you are who you are.

Even so, we haven’t given up on Jonathan Taylor providing a strong finish to his rookie season. His last two games: 90 yards on 22 carries against the Packers and, after missing the Titans blowout loss while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, 91 yards on 13 carries at Houston. Against the Texans, Taylor broke off a 24-yard run – the Colts’ longest of the season – and added a 39-yard catch-and-run TD. He was a force in the fourth quarter with 70 yards on 10 carries.

Imagine the effectiveness of the offense if Taylor can be that anticipated feature back over the final month of the season and T.Y. Hilton is able to approach the Pro Bowl wideout he once was. He’s coming off his first 100-yard game since week 16 of 2018 and his best overall outing (eight catches, 110 yards, one TD) since the ’19 season opener against the Chargers.

If Philip Rivers has Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and other options in the passing game going, AND Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in the run game, the offense shouldn’t be an issue going forward.

O-line update

Anthony Castonzo is questionable for the game, but we’re expecting him to return at left tackle after missing the Texans game with a sprained MCL in his right knee. At the risk of harping on this too much, Castonzo is our most irreplaceable Colt. He allows Reich and coordinator Nick Sirianni to use their entire playbook without having to divert protection help to compensate for Castonzo’s absence.

At Houston, backup Le’Raven Clark suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and No. 3 tackle Chaz Green gave up two of the season-high sacks against Rivers. Castonzo might not be 100% Sunday, but he wouldn’t put himself back on the field unless he was confident he could play at the necessary level.

The Raiders aren’t exactly a Silver and Black force on defense. They’re 20th against the run (121.1 yards per game allowed), 24th against the pass (257.1) and 28th in scoring (28.9). They’ve given up at least 24 points in 10 of 12 games, including 28 to a New York Jets outfit that has scored 10 points or fewer in half its games. The Raiders rank in the middle of the pack with 10 interceptions – safety Jeff Heath leads the way with three – but have just 15 sacks, tied for the 3rd-fewest.

The latter represents a strength vs. weakness matchup. The Colts’ pass protection has allowed just 15 sacks. Only Pittsburgh (10) and Green Bay (14) have allowed fewer.

A sidenote to the Colts’ sack total. Six of the 15 have come without Castonzo on the filed: 1 at Cleveland, 2 against the Titans after he exited the game with the knee injury, 3 at Houston.

Pressure Carr

Yes, this is one of those Duh! comments. But we listen to Colts’ defensive end Justin Houston when the topic turns to Derek Carr.

No quarterback likes to be pressured, but Houston believes Carr is especially bothered when that pressure comes up the middle.

“He’s a great passer,’’ Houston said, “but he definitely can be affected. You’ve just got to put pressure on him. You’ve got to get inside the pocket. He’s not a deep-set dropper. He’s going to make you work for it. He’s definitely going to get rid of the ball quick.’’

Unlike the Texans’ Deshaun Watson last week, Carr generally stays in the pocket and looks to distribute the football to prolific tight end Darren Waller (77 receptions, 742 yards, seven TDs), wideouts Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor or rookie Henry Ruggs III or running back Josh Jacobs.

Carr is completing 68.1% of his passes with 22 TDs and just five interceptions, and has been sacked 19 times. More than that, he’s fumbled 11 times and lost eight, both league highs.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has tons of info on Carr. The Colts and Raiders are meeting for a third straight season. In the two previous meetings – a Colts’ road win in ’18, a Raiders’ win in Indy last season – Carr is 42-of-59 (71.2%) for 433 yards with five TDs, no interceptions and a 120.2 rating.

The wild card in the mix is Jacobs. He missed the Raiders’ last-gasp win over the Jets with an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday. The 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft was 8th in the NFL in rushing as a rookie (1,150 yards) and has 782 yards in 11 games this season.

And the winner is: Colts 24 – Raiders 23

This is another of those flip-a-coin picks. Our trust with the offense is growing each week, but now the defense makes us nervous. The last four games have been a Jekyll-Hyde thrill ride for the D. It has allowed 13 TDs on 23 possessions in the first half, but then got its act together in the second half and held opponents to two field goals on 20 possessions. That’s what we call playing with fire.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.