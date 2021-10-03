Colts beat Dolphins 27-17 for first win of season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts scored 20 straight points to win their first game of the year, beating the Dolphins 27-17 in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Carson Wentz threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while Jonathan Taylor ran for 103 yards and a score.

Wentz looked much better after playing last week in Tennessee on two sprained ankles.

Former Colts’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett started for Miami and had time getting its offense going, getting sacked three times and losing a fumble.

The Dolphins scored first thanks to the first turnover of the game. Nyheim Hines mishandled a punt at his own 25-yard line. Miami recovered and turned the miscue into a Jason Sanders 38-yard field goal.

Another special teams mistake led to the Colts’ first points. A defensive offside penalty on a punt extended a drive. Taylor scored four plays later on a 23-yard touchdown run and Indianapolis led 7-3 at halftime.

The Colts added to their lead in the third quarter. Taylor broke loose for a 38-yard run, the team’s longest of the season. Wentz would find Mo Alie-Cox later in the drive for a three-yard TD and a 14-3 advantage.

The Dolphins then muffed a punt. Ashton Dulin recovered and the Colts turned it into a 34-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal. Blankenship tacked on a 43-yarder after a Brissett fumble early in the fourth.

Miami broke the Colts’ run of points, with a Brissett to Mike Gesicki one-yard touchdown. Indianapolis responded with Wentz’s second scoring toss of the day to Alie-Cox, an 11-yard strike on third and goal.

The Colts played without five starters because of injuries: guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and cornerback Rock-Ya Sin (ankle). Nelson will miss at least three games after the team put him on injured reserve.

They wrap up a stretch of three straight road games with a Monday night game in Baltimore next week.