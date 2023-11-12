INDIANAPOLIS – Julian Blackmon intercepted Mac Jones near the goal line with less than five minutes to play to preserve the lead as the Colts beat the Patriots 10-6 in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning.

The victory is the Colt’s first win in the NFL’s International Series after losing to the Jaguars in London in 2016.

Both teams got off to a solid start with long, productive first possessions of the game. New England drove 61-yards in 13 plays, chewing up 6:49 of the clock and ending with a Chad Ryland 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots an early 3-0 lead.

The Colts one-upped New England, driving 75-yards in 14 plays, eating up 7:13 of game time, and scoring a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor found the end zone from one-yard out on a fourth-and-goal to give the Colts the lead.

The rest of the first half was a defensive battle. The Colts sacked Jones five times in the half. Dayo Odeyingbo had three of them with Tyquan Lewis and Kwity Paye with one each.

The Colts had a chance for points at the end of the half, but Matt Gay’s 57-yard field goal attempt came up just short to keep it 7-3 at halftime.

Indianapolis came out of the locker room moving the ball, but Gardner Minshew committed the first turnover of the game throwing an interception to Myles Bryant after Jahlani Tavai tipped the pass intended for Michael Pittman Jr.

New England couldn’t turn the takeaway into points as Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal.

The Patriots eventually did cut into the Colts’ lead, putting together their second long drive of the game. They drove 89-yards in 15 plays spanning eight minutes. Ryland made a 24-yard field goal to make it to a 7-6 game.

The Colts got the three points right back on their next drive. Isaiah McKenzie returned the kickoff 42 yards, then Minshew connected with Pittman for 14 yards for a big third down conversion. Gay made a 51-yard field goal to put the Colts up, 10-6.

New England then got down to the Indianapolis’ 15-yard line before Blackmon’s game-saving interception.

The Colts picked up a critical first down to help drain the clock as Minshew scrambled before finding Josh Downs for a 28-yard gain on third down. The offense held the ball until the two-minute warning before punting.

Bailey Zappe relieved the struggling Jones. The backup quarterback faked a clock-stopping spike, then threw an interception to Rodney Thomas II to end the game.

Paye, Lewis, and DeForest Buckner all left the field with injuries but returned to action. Ryan Kelly had to leave the game with a concussion, his second of the season.

The Colts improve to 5-5 as they enter their bye week. They’ll play again on Nov. 26 against the Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.