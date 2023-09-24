INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Gay kicked a 53-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Indianapolis Colts to a 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gay booted another 53-yard field goal with under a minute to play in regulation to tie the game at 19. Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker missed a potential game-winning, 61-yard kick with one second left in regulation.

Gay is now the first kicker in NFL history to make four field goals measuring over 50 yards in a single game.

Gardner Minshew filled in at quarterback for the Colts because starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was sidelined with a concussion this week. Minshew finished 24-of-39 for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Baltimore got off to a fast start, scoring on their first possession. Quarterback Lamar Jackson capped off the 12-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens were marching down the field on their next possession too. Rookie JuJu Brents, however, stopped the drive by forcing and recovering a Kenyan Drake fumble.

The takeaway helped spark the Colts. Indianapolis tied the game on a 17-yard touchdown pass Minshew threw to running back Zack Moss.

The Colts then took the lead on a 31-yard Gay field goal. The score was set up when defensive lineman Taven Bryan force Jackson to fumble.

The Colts led, 10-7, at halftime.

They added to their lead in the third quarter via a 54-yard field goal from Gay. The score was set up by a 32-yard punt return from Isaiah McKenzie.

The teams then swapped the lead three times. Jackson put the Ravens ahead with a 10-yard touchdown run. The Colts regained the lead on a 53-yard Gay field goal

Tucker then made a 50-yard kick to put Baltimore up, 17-16.

The Ravens pinned the Colts back with a punt to the 2-yard line late in the game. Minshew then stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety to put Baltimore on top, 19-16.

Center Ryan Kelly also missed the game with a concussion. Wesley French, a second-year undrafted free agent, replaced him in the starting lineup.

The Colts improve to 2-1 and now return home for back-to-back games at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. Kickoff next week is at 1 p.m. on FOX59.