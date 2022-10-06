INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down in overtime to beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime in a battle of field goals on Thursday Night Football.

Matt Ryan led the Colts on a 10 play, 67-yard drive capped off by a Chase McLaughlin 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 9 with just seconds to go in regulation.

McLaughlin then connected from 48 yards in the extra time to give the Colts their first lead of the game.

The Broncos drove down to the Indianapolis six-yard line. They decided to go for it on fourth and two instead of kick a tying field goal. Stephon Gilmore batted down Russell Wilson’s pass into the end zone to end the game.

The game featured a scary moment early in the first quarter when Nyheim Hines wobbled when he tried to get up after being hit. He was helped off the field and didn’t return with a concussion.

The Colts had a promising drive going midway through the second quarter, but Matt Ryan threw a bad interception to Caden Sterns at the Denver 15-yard line.

They had another good drive marred by back-to-back sacks. Ryan lost the ball on the first one for his 10th fumble of the season. The Colts still salvaged a 52-yard McLaughlin field goal to make a 6-3 game at halftime.

Both teams offenses’ continue to struggle in the second half. Ryan threw a second interception to Sterns and Wilson threw picks to Rodney Thomas and Gilmore. The interception to Gilmore in the end zone stopped a promising Broncos drive that could have sealed the game.

The Colts did some rearranging to their offensive line. Rookie Bernhard Raimann got the start at left tackle, while Matt Pryor moved to right tackle and Braden Smith to right guard. Raimann had a rough first half, committing four penalties (three holding and one false start).

Indianapolis played without four key contributors: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), Tyquan Lewis (concussion) and Julian Blackmon (ankle).

Center Ryan Kelly left the game with a hip injury and wide receiver Ashton Dulin with a foot issue. Defensive end Kwity Paye was carted off early in the fourth quarter.

The Colts now have 10 days off before playing the Jaguars for the second time this season on Sunday, October 16. The Jaguars shut out the Colts 24-0 in Jacksonville in week two.